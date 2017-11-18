BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Fixtures

Today’s matches...
Fixtures for November 18:
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 2.15pm): Billinghay Ath v Coningsby (M. Brader), Fishtoft v Leverton SFC (R. Burman), Fulbeck Utd v Pointon (M. Thomson), Skegness Town Res v Benington (C. Varty), Swineshead Inst v Spilsby Town (M. Sharpe), Wyberton Res v Old Leake (M. Winwright).
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Freiston v FC Kirton (N. Sleaford), Horncastle Town Res v Friskney (S. Fisher), JFC Seniors v Boston College (J. Harmer), Sibsey v Old Dons (R. Crozier), Skegness Utd v Kirton Town (P. Hindle).
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston Ath v Park Utd (J. Hudson), Caythorpe v Boston International (K. Swinbourne), Colsterworth SSC v Fosdyke (D. Lovell), FC Wrangle v FC Hammers (L. Crawford), Holbeach Bank v Wyberton A (M. Bruntlett).
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Benington Res v Digby (T. Page), Eagle Utd v Skegness Town A (G. Hurst), Leverton Res v Old Dons Res (S. Beaumont), Northgate Olympic v Mareham Utd (K. Corrigan), Spalding Harriers v Swineshead A (R. Larcombe).
Main Ridge Take-Away Reserve Cup, quarter-finals (KO 1.45pm): Coningsby Res v Billinghay Res (R. Mather), Fosdyke Res v Woodhall Res (R. Shortland), Pointon Res v Boston College Res (R. Dungworth), Swine
