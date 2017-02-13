BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

This weekend’s scores...
Taylors Garages Premier Division: Billinghay Ath v Wyberton - postponed, Pointon 6 Boston College 2, Ruskington Rovers v Skegness Town Res - postponed.
Taylors Peugeot Division One: Fosdyke 0 Fulbeck Utd 2, Freiston v Horncastle Town Res - postponed, Kirton Town 1 Woodhall Spa Utd 5, Old Doningtonians v Railway Ath - postponed, Swineshead Res v Tetford - postponed.
Taylors Ford Division Two: Coningsby Res 3 Spilsby Town Res 0, FC Hammers v Kirton Town Res - postponed, Park Utd v Billinghay Res - postponed, Sibsey v Boston International - postponed, Swineshead A 0 Pointon Res 4.
Taylors Vauxhall Division Three: Boston Ath v Fosdyke Res - postponed, Boston College Res v Leverton Res - postponed, Mareham Utd 2 Benington Res 2, Northgate Olympic 4 Spalding Harriers 0, Wyberton A v Holbeach Bank - postponed.
SHS Allium Fishtoft Cup, semi-finals: Benington 0 Spilsby Town 4, Friskney 4 Swineshead Institute 5 (aet).
Lincs Junior Cup, semi-final, Wyberton v Coningsby - postponed.