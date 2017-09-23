BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Today's scores...
Sharman Burgess Sports Cup, round one: Colsterworth 3 Boston Ath 6, Eagle Utd 5 Park Utd 3, FC Kirton v Old Dons - Dons progress, Fosdyke 4 Boston College 4 (College win 5-4 on pens), Horncastle Town Res 3 Sibsey 1, Kirton Town 2 Friskney 1, Mareham Utd 3 Spalding Harriers 3 (Spalding win 4-3 on pens).
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Benington 4 Ruskington Rvrs 2, Billinghay Ath 3 Old Leake 4, Coningsby 1 Swineshead Inst 1, Leverton SFC 3 Spilsby Town 2, Railway Ath 7 Fishtoft 2, Skegness Town Res 1 Fulbeck Utd 3, Wyberton Res 1 Pointon 2.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Freiston 2 JFC Seniors 7, Skegness Utd 2 Swineshead Res 0.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston International 2 Coningsby Res 0, Caythorpe 2 Billinghay Res 0, FC Hammers v Wyberton A - postponed, FC Wrangle 3 Holbeach Bank 0.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: College Res 2 Northgate Olympic 2, Old Dons Res 3 Benington Res 2, Swineshead A 1 Digby 4, Woodhall Res 3 Leverton Res 1.
