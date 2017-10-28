BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Today's scores...
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Benington 2 Billinghay Ath 1, Coningsby 1 Leverton 1, Fishtoft 1 Pointon 8, Fulbeck Utd 2 Old Leake 1, Ruskington Rvrs 4 Wyberton Res 4, Spilsby Town 2 Skegness Town Res 2, Swineshead Inst 3 Railway Ath 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Horncastle Town Res 3 Sibsey 3, JFC Seniors 0 Swineshead Res 1, Pointon Res 2 Kirton Town 3, Skegness Utd 2 Friskney 3, Woodhall Spa Utd 1 Boston College 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston Ath v Billinghay Res - postponed, Colsterworth 10 Coningsby Res 1, Fosdyke 6 Caythorpe 0, Park Utd v FC Wrangle - postponed, Railway Res 2 FC Hammers 5, Wyberton A 2 Boston International 3.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: College Res 3 Woodhall Res 1, Digby v Old Dons Res - postponed, Eagle Utd 10 Swineshead A 1, Leverton Res 1 Spalding Harriers 2, Northgate Olympic 7 Fosdyke Res, Skegness Town A 10 Mareham Utd 0.
Spalding Inter-Services Trophy, round one: Old Dons 0 Todd St Mary 6.
