BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Today's scores...
Results from November 4:
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Benington 2 Fishtoft 0, Billinghay Ath 0 Ruskington Rvrs 3, Old Leake 2 Skegness Town Res 2, Pointon 2 Swineshead Inst 2, Railway Ath 0 Fulbeck Utd 4, Spilsby Town 1 Coningsby 2, Wyberton Res 3 Leverton SFC 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: FC Kirton 3 Old Dons 5, Freiston 6 Pointon Res 2, Friskney 3 Woodhall Spa Utd 1, JFC Seniors 3 Skegness Utd 3, Kirton Town 4 Horncastle Town Res 3, Sibsey 4 Boston College 2.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston International 2 Wyberton A 1, Caythorpe 3 Park Utd 7, Coningsby Res 1 Holbeach Bank 0, FC Hammers 2 Colsterworth 2, FC Wrangle 5 Boston Ath 1, Fosdyke 3 Railway Res 0.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: College Res 3 Leverton Res 1, Digby 3 Fosdyke Res 3, Mareham Utd 2 Benington Res 8, Skegness Town A 1 Northgate Olympic 1, Swineshead A 1 Old Dons 3, Woodhall Res 2 Eagle Utd 4.
