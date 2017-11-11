BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Today's results...
Sharman Burgess Sports Cup, round two: Coningsby 4 JFC Seniors 0, Eagle Utd v Northgate Olympic - home win, FC Hammers 11 Digby 2, Boston College 2 Spalding Harriers 0, Fulbeck Utd 6 Horncastle Town Res 1, Holbeach Bank 1 Skegness Town Res 2, Old Leake 0 Fishtoft 2, Pointon 4 Billinghay Ath 1, Railway Ath 5 FC Wrangle 3, Ruskington Rvrs 6 Freiston 2, Skegness Utd v Boston Ath - home win, Spilsby Town v Boston International - home win, Swineshead Inst 3 Old Dons 0, Woodhall Spa Utd 1 Leverton SFC 2, Wyberton Res 0 Benington 2.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Friskney v FC Kirton - postponed, Kirton Town 2 Sibsey 5, Swineshead Res 6 Pointon Res 3.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Billinghay Res 1 Railway Res 2, Caythorpe 2 Coningsby Reserves 1, Fosdyke 2 Wyberton A 1, Park United 3 Colsterworth 0.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Benington Res 5 Fosdyke Res 2,Mareham United 1 Swineshead A 6, Old Dons Res 2 College Res 2, Skegness Town A 10 Leverton Reserves 0.
