BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Neil Johnson rounds up this week’s action...

Taylors Garages Premier Division

Leverton’s unbeaten start to the season came to a shuddering halt at home to Taylors Garages Premier Division champions Wyberton Reserves, going down 4-0 with a very disappointing performance.

Wyberton looked very good value for the win, with a dominant performance and took victory with goals from Johnny Butler, Richard Barker, Shane Brackenbury and Louis Gosling.

The derby encounter between Old Leake and Benington lacked the usual passion you would expect from these two rivals and, in the end, the outcome was a convincing victory for Leake.

The home side opened the scoring after 15 minutes when Lewis Baines crossed for Adam Abell to score, and Kane Watson made it 2-0 on the stroke of half-time.

Benington failed to create many openings with their only worthwhile effort on target being saved by Owen Richardson.

Adam Abell made it 3-0 10 minutes into the second half before a three-goal blitz inside the final 15 minutes turned the scoreline into a rout.

Abell added two more to bring his personal tally to four while substitute Lee Benton was rewarded for his lively introduction with a goal to make the final score 6-0.

Swineshead moved to the top of the table following their 5-2 away win at Ruskington Rovers.

Sam Jackson and Luke Llewellyn were on target for Rovers but there was no stopping Swineshead’s charge with goals from Guy Mantle, Bert Snaith, Chris Wing, Kieran Rose and Scott Williams.

Taylors Peugeot Division One

Joint Taylors Peugeot Division One leaders Railway Athletic hosted bottom side Fosdyke and the game started as expected, with Railway seeing most of the ball and carving out the odd chance before the deadlock was broken in some style.

A right wing cross was only half cleared and it fell invitingly to Blake Reid, who curled the ball into far top corner from 25 yards out.

At 1-0 down Fosdyke started to get back into the game with some good work in the middle of the park, but without actually troubling keeper Haynes.

The Railway lead was doubled after good work on the right saw a ball played across the Fosdyke area and diverted into his own net by an unfortunate defender and the lead was soon extended when the in-form Yeatman worked himself an opening on the edge of the box before firing across goal into the bottom corner.

A 4-0 half time score was secured after the ball broke upfield thanks to a superb ball from Pete Lovelace to Yeatman, who ran clear of the defence only to be taken out by the onrushing Fosdyke keeper.

Jake Portas made no mistake from the spot.

Early in the second half the game was well and truly put to bed when a powerful cross was fired across the box and tapped in from two yards by Leon Creasey.

At 5-0 Railway decided to start their Christmas celebrations and turned off the heat for the rest of the game, allowing Fosdyke to have some control and, with a couple of minutes to go, a sleepy Railway gifted a chance in the form of a penalty.

Leon Marsh converted to make the final score 5-1.

Mark Sharman hit a fine hat-trick for Old Doningtonians in their home game against title chasers Fulbeck United, but still managed to end up on the losing side.

Fulbeck turned in another powerful performance with a seven-goal reply with Paul Crampton hitting another hat-trick.

Dan Pinfold (two), Tom Vertigan and Dylan Grocock kept United on course for promotion.

Freiston enjoyed a fine home win against Friskney with Tom Bates and Perrie Dale both scoring twice.

Daniel Bourne hit the other Freiston goal while Jed Stainton replied for Friskney.

Fishtoft and Swineshead Reserves served up a nine-goal thriller in a topsy-turvy game.

Fishtoft started the first half in strong fashion and found themselves four goals to the good at half time after a clinical Neil Allen hat trick and a strike from Ant Slater.

The second half saw the momentum swing the other way as Fishtoft sat back and Swineshead fought hard to bring the game level at four a-piece with a little over 10 minutes to go.

However, with the clock ticking down, Fishtoft skipper Ben Parkinson strolled into the Swineshead box to stroke the ball past the Swineshead keeper and give Fishtoft all three points with a 5-4 win.

Sam Brader and Blake Kenneally grabbed the Woodhall Spa goals in their 2-1 away win at AFC Tetford.

Taylors Ford Division Two

East Coast conceded double figures against Spilsby Town Reserves side when they made the short journey for their Taylors Ford Division Two derby encounter.

Travis Herberts hit four of the Spilsby goals while James Fairburn struck a hat-trick in the 11-1 success.

Liam Papworth (two), Tom Pickett and Robert Kent completed the scoring.

Scott Dore replied for East Coast but their cause wasn’t helped with the sending-off of Jack Ashwell.

Troy Ayton continued his goal-scoring mood for new side Wrangle, hitting two more in a 5-3 home win against Fishtoft Reserves.

Bobby Smith also scored twice while Adam Coulam also got on the scoresheet.

It was a fairly under-strength Fishtoft Reserves side which made the journey and they managed to restrict Wrangle to a 1-0 interval lead in a fairly evenly-contested first period.

After Wrangle extended their lead early in the second half, Fishtoft got themselves back in the game through two goals from Jack Cridland, one of which was a penalty.

Wrangle regained their lead only for Fishtoft to equalise again.

With 10 minutes remaining Wrangle sealed victory with two quickfire goals to make the final score 5-3.

Park United were soon on top in their home match against Kirton Town Reserves, but had to wait until the 20th minute to open the scoring when Craig Mountain got away from his marker and powered a header past the Kirton keeper.

Mountain was once again on the spot in the 30th minute when Kirton failed to deal with a Park free kick and he slotted the ball home from close range to make the interval score 2-0.

Kirton reorganised at half time and started to cause Park problems during the early stages of the second half, but the Park defence held firm and, with 10 minutes left, they made sure of victory with two further goals.

Chris Wright put away a penalty after Alex Limb had been brought down in the box then, right on the final whistle, Park made it 4-0 when Ben Liu scored.

Two goals from Mark Smith helped Pointon Reserves to a 3-1 home win against Swineshead A.

George Sharpe was also on target while Ashley Baines replied for Swineshead.

Taylors Vauxhall Division Three

Holbeach Bank had an excellent victory at home game against Northgate Olympic in the Taylors Vauxhall Division Three.

Liviu Negoita, Dan Goddard, Nayden Koycev and Harry Decamps were all on target for The Bank in a 4-2 home win.

There was only one blot on their landscape and that was the red card given to Thomas Gomes.

Colin Cheer and Sam Reed hit the crucial goals for Benington Reserves in their hard-fought 2-1 home win against Leverton Reserves.

There were three hat-tricks for Boston College in their 12-2 home win against Boston Titans.

Deividas Urbsys, Matthew Stanney and Cameron Holland were the College treble rousers while Ben Webb, Matthew Scott and Aaron Bradshaw completed the rout.

Target Newspapers Challenge Cup

The Challenge Cup second round tie between Boston Athletic and Boston International failed to go ahead after Boston Athletic experienced a shortage of available players.

Boston International will receive a walk-over into the next round.