BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Neil Johnson rounds up this week’s action...

Taylors Garages Premier Division

In the Taylors Garages Premier Division midweek matches, Swineshead were held to a 2-2 draw at Pointon, with Daniel Miller and Ian Jacquest on target for the home side.

Splisby Town kept their faint title hopes alive with a single-goal victory away at Benington last Wednesday when Jordan Turner struck the all-important winning goal.

Leverton made the long weekday trip to play Billinghay, and were forced to make several last-minute changes, with people struggling to get there in time for the game.

Billinghay put on a fantastic display, and would have been at the opposite end of the table had they played as well for every game of the season.

The hosts had a great first half, controlling the game and going in 2-0 up at the break with goals from Joe Stainsby and Jasper Caudwell.

The game was a see-saw affair in the second half, with both teams pressing hard to score, but somehow neither side registered a goal to change the 2-0 half-time score.

Coningsby had a welcome victory on Saturday following a spell of indifferent results when they entertained Leverton.

Leverton’s nightmare week continued and, for a second game in succession, the visitors looked disjointed and out of form.

Jamie Beamish struck first before Ben Brown sealed the 2-0 victory with a towering header.

Coningsby also struck the bar twice while Jamie Beamish went close to adding another but his effort hit an upright as Leverton struggled to keep the score down.

Old Leake were still missing several key players for the visit of Spilsby Town and, not unexpectedly, fell to a convincing defeat.

Spislby fully deserved their 5-0 away win with goals from Eddie Rich Jordan Smith, Liam Papworth, Dan Cobb and Ryan Gilbert.

Billinghay Athletic made it two wins out of two when two goals from Adam Underwood-Harley helped his side to a 2-0 away win at Benington.

Taylors Peugeot Division One

In the only midweek game in the Taylors Peugeot Division One, Old Doningtonians proved too strong for FC Kirton, with Mark Sharman hitting a hat-trick in a 5-2 home win.

Martin Fox and Liam Pitts were also on target for the Dons.

A first-half hat-trick from Friskney striker Victor Sibert helped secure the three points against Fosdyke.

Greg Brown added another goal in the second half to give the home side a 4-0 victory, although it could have been greater but Josh Brown missed a penalty in the last minute of the game.

In ideal conditions, Fishtoft started brightly against Fulbeck and dominated the first half with Tom Ruck putting them one goal up at half time.

The second half played out in much the same way with Fishtoft creating but not finishing their chances.

Then, with time running out, a clearance from the Fulbeck half held up in the wind, allowing Oliver Tasker, the Fulbeck striker, time to get on the ball and finish with a good strike, levelling the game.

Jordan Hodson hit two goals for Woodhall Spa United in their 5-2 away win at Kirton Town.

The other United goals came from Nathan Wright, Tom Richardson and Jackson Draper.

Taylors Ford Division Two

Fishtoft Reserves put up a brave fight at Taylors Ford Division Two table-toppers, Sibsey before going down 3-1.

The first half began very open and Fishtoft could have been 3-0 up in the first 20 minutes, but some wayward shooting let them down.

Sibsey did, however, finally make the breakthrough to lead 1-0 at the break.

The second half started in similar fashion with a host of chances for both sides before the substitutions did make the difference and Sibsey were soon 2-0 up after a header at the far post.

It was soon 3-0 after miscommunications at the back allowed Sibsey in on goal and the striker made no mistake.

Fishtoft gave themselves a glimmer of hope with five minutes to play after a 35-yard strike from Brandon Norman found its way over the top of the keeper and into the top corner.

Sibsey’s match-winners were Lee Waters, Wade Bradley and Lloyd Sanderson, and they now go into their final match of the season knowing victory will confirm them as champions.

FC Hammers hit Kirton Town Reserves for six with goals from Kristian Taylor (penalty) and Chris Jackson, while recent signing Matt Howden took centre stage hitting the other four goals in a 6-0 home win.

Spilsby Town Reserves returned home from Swineshead A with all three points following a closely-fought 2-1 away win.

Tom Pickett and Louis Frankish were on target for Town.

Park United found themselves unable to play out their final game of the season after opponents Billinghay Reserves withdrew from their final outing due to a lack of players, giving the home side an easy three points.

Taylors Vauxhall Division Three

Wyberton A sealed the Taylors Vauxhall Division Three title following their 2-0 home win against Holbeach Bank last Saturday.

The champions now host runners-up Boston Athletic this Saturday in what should be a celebration match for both sides.

Target Newspapers Challenge Cup

A solitary goal from Fishtoft striker Neil Allen decided the outcome of The Target Newspapers Challenge Cup final last Tuesday night.

The winning goal, arriving in the 20th minute, was somewhat fortuitous as Wyberton goalkeeper Kurtis Smyth saw his attempted clearance rebound off Allen into the empty net.

However, this unfortunate blow did not deter the youthful ebullience of the Wyberton side which belied the gulf of two divisions between the teams.

Prior to the goal, Fishtoft’s Ben Hardstaff had headed wide from close range and Allen sent a good shooting opportunity over the crossbar.

On 25 minutes, Fishtoft defender Luke Stocks powered a header off target and, three minutes later, Matthew Hood curled a speculative effort just wide of the far upright, before Allen chased a ball down the right flank five minutes later but his lob over the advancing keeper Smyth found the side-netting.

Fishtoft full-back Nicki Wiles then came to the rescue of his side, clearing over his own crossbar after goalkeeper Kevin Parker had dropped the ball.

Twenty minutes into the second-half, Jack Reeson‘s well struck free-kick deflected off the wall into the grateful arms of Parker.

On 77 minutes, Smyth saved at the feet of Jamie Kuhn and, shortly afterwards, a high hopeful lob was misjudged by Smyth, the ball bouncing over him, only for Steen Bates to get back and clear off the line.

With time running out, Wyberton substitute Steve Kerslake sent a free-kick straight at Parker who then saved at the foot of a post from Jason Allen to preserve Fishtoft’s slender lead to the end.

The Man of the Match award went to Fishtoft’s Jamie Skinner.

The Cup and individual trophies were presented by League Vice-president Fred Hunt in recognition of him being honoured by The Football Association with a 50 Year Long Service Award.