BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Neil Johnson rounds up this week’s action...

Taylors Garages Premier Division

Swineshead have been crowned Taylors Garages Premier Division champions.

Spilsby’s 3-2 defeat at Leverton in midweek ended their slim hopes of the title, and this weekend saw the Tutes celebrate with a superb 5-2 away win at Skegness Town Reserves.

Charlie Arabin and Dom Murray were on target for Skegness.

In what was a very fiery second versus third encounter at Sheepgate Arena, Leverton managed to edge past Spilsby last Wednesday evening.

The hosts were off to a flyer when Dom Goddard smashed home a shot after just 70 seconds before the same player then slotted home again after 21 minutes to extend his side’s advantage.

Goddard was then shown a second yellow card only five minutes later, and that left the home side facing a tricky hour or more with just 10 men.

Leverton somehow rallied and, against all odds, extended their lead in the 51st minute when Nathan Rippin drove home a penalty to make the lead 3-0, before Spilsby started to make the extra man tell.

First they reduced the deficit in the 61st minute, before a penalty four minutes later made for a tense final 25 minutes.

The 10 men of Leverton showed fantastic strength of character to really stand up and keep Spilsby at bay.

The visitors’ discipline was by now wearing thin and they were reduced to 10 men themselves in the 85th minute, before receiving their second red in injury time.

On Saturday, Benington and Leverton played out their end-of-season derby with very little excitement, both teams seemingly happy to take a point in the uneventful draw.

Leverton went ahead just before half time when Jason Field produced a bicycle kick to break the deadlock, before a great Jamie Lawson strike from outside the box brought a deserved equaliser for Benington, who never gave up.

Spilsby got over their midweek disappointment with a 3-2 away win at Wyberton Reserves.

Jordan Turner hit two goals for the visitors while Liam Papworth grabbed the other.

Two goals from Ashley Farmer helped Ruskington Rovers to a fine 2-1 away win at Coningsby last Saturday.

The Coningsby goal came from a Tom Sewell penalty.

Old Leake’s miserable end to the season continued with a 3-1 defeat at Billinghay.

Thomas Hingley grabbed two of The Billinghay goals while Liam Willows was also on target.

Taylors Peugeot Division One

There were plenty of goals at Friskney in their midweek home encounter against Fishtoft in the Taylors Peugeot Division One.

After a quick fire start by Friskney, a youthful Fishtoft soon found themselves trailing by two goals following Chris Harker and Brett Needham strikes before the visitors turned the game around with two converted penalties.

Friskney edged back in front on the stroke of half-time thyrough a Victor Sibert penalty.

Fishtoft started the second half at pace scoring early on, following that up with three further goals to finish comfortable 6-3 winners.

Scorers for Fishtoft were Luis Mundt, with two penalties, Casey Sullivan, Jensen Bark, Taylor Gray and Jamie Skinner.

Newly-crowned champions Railway ended their season on a high note when they trounced Friskney 7-1 at home, with Ollie Walker hitting a hat-trick.

Friskney found themselves 4-0 behind before Greg Brown reduced the arrears.

Although Friskney improved in the second half they missed their chances and Railway sealed victory with three goals in the last 15 minutes.

The other Railway goals came from Nicky Frost (two), Curtis Yeatman and Jake Portas.

Taylors Ford Division Two

In their final game of the Taylors Ford Division Two season, Fishtoft Reserves entertained FC Wrangle.

The first half was pretty much even until a few minutes before half-time when FC Wrangle took the lead through Jack Hill, when he sent in a curling shot from just outside the box that give the stand-in keeper no chance.

A change of formation at half-time from Fishtoft boosted the team and didn’t take them long to equalise through top goalscorer Jack Cridland, after a good piece of work from Reece Sullivan down the left hand side.

Fishtoft was the superior side in the second half but it was FC Wrangle who got the decisive winner after they were awarded a free-kick out on the right-hand side and the cross was headed home by Jack Hill to make the final score 2-1.

Kirton Town Reserves scored twice in both of their games last week, but still went down 4-2 and 3-2 to Boston International and Pointon Reserves respectively.

The Pointon goals came from Sam Husband, who scored twice and Ben Davies.

Boston International caused an upset three days later when they defeated leaders Sibsey 3-1.

Jack Titchmarsh hit the Sibsey goal.