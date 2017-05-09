BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Neil Johnson rounds up this week’s action...

Willoughby Cup Final

Swineshead got their hands on more silverware last Tuesday evening when they deservedly lifted the Willoughby Cup following a 2-0 victory over Leverton.

In a scrappy first half, Leverton almost went ahead after 15 minutes when a right-wing cross forced a desperate clearance from a Swineshead defender, which almost deflected into his own net.

The scenario was repeated at the other end on the half hour mark when Marc Hipwell sliced a clearance which narrowly missed his own goal.

Swineshead’s Kieran Rose drove a low shot wide five minutes later before his frustration got the better of him when he became the first player to receive a yellow card for diving into a reckless challenge.

The second half saw Swineshead being forced into an early substitution when after lashing a shot wide, defender, Rob Masters leaving the field through injury.

The change didn’t affect Swineshead, however, when on 65 minutes, they opened the scoring with a superb move which saw Bert Snaith’s excellent cross to the far post volleyed back into the middle by Jack Houghton, for substitute Chris Wing to powerfully head home.

Swineshead were boosted by the breakthrough and full back Callum Simmons fired a shot just over five minutes later.

Snaith’s jinking run and shot was superbly blocked by a Leverton defender.

Leverton did, however, almost draw level with 10 minutes remaining when Nathan Rippin’s mazy run saw Scott Williams produce a fine save to keep out the goalbound shot.

That proved to be Leverton’s final chance as, shortly afterwards, Swineshead wrapped up the game when Guy Mantle was chopped down in the box and Simmons fired home from the spot.

Swineshead went close to adding to their score in the dying minutes as danger-man Mantle wriggled his way into the box only to see his fierce cross missed by Wing from close range.

And then Mantle almost added a third but, after breaking through, his shot was saved.

Guest of honour, BB Insure Company Director, Richard Richmond presented the trophies to match officials, the two teams and the man of the match award, which went to Leverton defender, Marc Hipwell, who defended gallantly throughout.

Taylors Garages Premier Division

Spilsby Town had a fine midweek win away at Skegness Town Reserves in the Taylors Garages Premier Division, following a 3-1 scoreline, with goals from Eddie Rich, Jordan Smith and Liam Papworth.

Dan Reid replied for Skegness.

They followed that with another comfortable victory, this time at home against Old Leake despite, playing several of their young hopefuls.

Old Leake were forced to play defender Pete Sansam in goal and they soon found themselves trailing 3-0 at the break.

Leake did have their chances in the second but Joe Lewis, in The Town goal, pulled off some fine saves.

The home side added two more goals before Old Leake added some respectability to the score-line when Luke Benton was rewarded for his many stints on the substitute bench with both of his side’s goals.

Spilsby’s match-winners were Liam Papworth, who scored two goals, Jordan Smith, Elliott Ludlow and Callum Spring.

Final score 5-2.

Billinghay Athletic look to have escaped relegation after a final-day victory against Wyberton Reserves.

Adam Underwood-Harley, Kris Coussens and Sam Stokes hit the crucial goals in a 3-2 victory.

Skegness Town Reserves came away from Ruskington Rovers with maximum points following a 3-2 away win last weekend.

Mason Hazard, Dom Murray and Donovan Vickers hit the goals for the visitors while Ashley Farmer hit both goals for Ruskington.

Leverton SFC failed to fulfil their final fixture of the season away at Swineshead and this, disappointingly, deprived the champions of being presented with the Premier Division trophy before kick-off.

Taylors Peugeot Division One

A Chris Hilton goal was enough to earn Kirton Town the three points in a midweek home match against Old Doningtonians, following a 1-0 home win.

Friskney went down by the odd goal in five when they played hosts to Woodhall Spa United last Saturday.

Friskney went 2-0 behind before Greg Brown pulled one back before half time.

Brown then levelled the scores after the break but Woodhall rallied late on to snatch the vital winner to make the final score 3-2.

Runners-up Fulbeck United ended their campaign on a high note with a 7-2 home win against Old Doningtonians, with Callum Clay grabbing a hat-trick.

Fulbeck’s other goals came from Ben Pollard (two), Paul Crampton and an own goal.

Fishtoft started their game last Saturday against Fosdyke in a positive mood moving the ball around well and creating several chances.

A combination of wayward finishing and dogged defending was keeping Fosdyke in the game until the stroke of half time, when Jensen Bark rounded off a fine sequence of passing from close distance to give Fishtoft a one-goal half-time lead.

With it being the final game of the season, Fishtoft played the second half on a pick-a-shirt basis and this seemed to both inspire the Fishtoft team and surprise Fosdyke in equal measure, with Fishtoft scoring six goals in the second half.

Makeshift striker Nicky Wyles not only scored his first goal of the season but went on to claim a superb hat trick.

Luis Mundt fired in two long range goals, ably assisted by regular goalkeeper Kevin Parker, who by now was playing centre midfield, with player/manager Jamie Skinner rounding off the goals with a well-taken finish.

Second half goalkeeper Ben Hardstaff, after a solid display, was well beaten with a fine finish as Fosdyke grabbed a well deserved consolation goal making the final score 7-1 to Fishtoft.

Taylors Ford Division Two

Pointon Reserves secured the runners-up spot in the Taylors Ford Division Two with a 5-0 home win against FC Wrangle last Saturday.

Mark Smith (two), Simon Creasey, Russ Houlden and Steve Daubney were all on target for Pointon.