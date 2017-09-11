BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

The Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup took was the main focus for Premier Division teams in the Boston Saturday League this weekend.

Coningsby and Fulbeck were the two teams out of the top flight to progress to the next round.

Division Ones’ Skegness United also progressed after earning a good 4-3 victory against Stamford Lions.

Skegness’ goals came from Dominic Lyons (three) and John Courtney.

There were some big wins in the Workforce Unlimited Division One.

Kirton Town pulled five goals back at Sibsey after letting in two goals early on.

Kirton’s goalscorers were Tony Webb (two), Danny Lovelace (two) and Nicholas Kirkland (one).

Woodhall Spa put seven past Freiston, whilst Swineshead Reserves left FC Kirton with a 6-1 away win.

Horncastle Reserves also got a win away at Friskney.

Colsterworth Sport and Social Club moved into top spot in the Workforce Unlimited Division Two after a 5-3 win at FC Wrangle.

Wyberton A scored an impressive nine goals on their home ground against Caythorpe.

Good wins also came from Railway Reserves, Park United, Fosdyke and Boston International.

It was the home sides who came out on top in the Workforce Unlimited Division Three.

After last week’s hammering, Boston College Reserves redeemed themselves by winning 5-2 at home to Mareham United.

Skegness Town took another three points in an 8-1 victory against Old Don Reserves.

Both Digby and Woodhall Spa Reserves won 5-0.

New team Eagle United secured three points at home to Fosdyke Reserves.