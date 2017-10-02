BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Current leaders Pointon were held at home by Coningsby in a goalless draw in this week’s Boston Saturday League Workforce Unlimited Premier Division.

Fishtoft got their first win of the season following a 2-1 victory at home to Spilsby Town.

Fishtoft’s goals came from Iain Richardson and Jim Perkins.

Swineshead took the three points in a close game at Old Leake, winning 2-1.

Fulbeck beat travelling Benington 3-1 with goals from Alex Hales (two) and Tom Veritgan.

Ruskington Rovers and Skegness Town Reserves shared the points and Billinghay Athletic won 3-2 away at Wyberton.

In Division One, two goals from Jordon Gillard got the points for FC Kirton as they beat Pointon Reserves.

Swineshead Reserves were beaten 5-0 defeat at home to Horncastle Town Reserves.

Nixon and Morley both bagged two goals each and youngster Cox also got on the scoresheet for the Wongers side.

There were wins for Railway Reserves and Coningsby Reserves in Division Two while all the Division Three games ended in a draw.

The Target Newspapers Challenge Cup saw Boston Athletic hold Skegness United 3-3 on the coast, only for United to find their feet and score four times in extra time to win 7-3.

A nine-goal thriller at Woodhall Spa saw the home team end on with 6-3 victory against Old Dons.

Two late goals came from JFC Seniors allowed them to beat Eagle United.

Skegness Town A had a good win at home to Boston International, winning 4-1.

Also progressing were Park United, Friskney and FC Hammers.