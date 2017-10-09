BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson looks at this week’s highlights..

Leverton stunned defending Workforce Unlimited Premier Division champions Swineshead Institute by securing a 9-2 victory.

Dom Goddard and Nathan Rippin both scored hat-tricks, while Josh Foreman (two) and an own goal wrapped up the rout.

Railway Athletic make it four straight league wins after beating Billinghay Athletic 3-1.

Goals came from Danny Woods (two) and Blake Reid.

The Boston Saturday League’s Division One saw Horncastle Town Reserves move top following a 7-1 win at home to FC Kirton.

Kirton Town move into second place after a 3-1 victory against Freiston, Richard Barker hitting a hat-trick.

The battle at the top of Division Two between Boston International and Colsterworth proved to be a tough one.

Neither team were able to steal the points, even though both teams found the net three times.

Despite two goals from Ash Davis and a free kick from Leon Marsh, Fosdyke were just pipped 4-3 at Wrangle.

FC Hammers made it two out of two league wins after putting six past Caythorpe.

Skegness Town A are flying at the top of Division Three after another win.

They put three past the home side at Woodhall Spa United.

Boston College Reserves stole the win from Old Don Reserves as two goals from Deividas Urbsys and a winner from Elliott Browne secured the points.

The Lincs Junior Cup saw a Spilsby Town goal from Jay Adams hold hosts Scotter United.

Spilsby showed determination to win 5-4 win on penalties.