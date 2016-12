Ed Davies struck a late winner as Sleaford Town beat Boston Town in today’s United Counties League Premier Division derby.

After a goalless first half at the DWB Stadium, Tom Siddons put the Greens ahead from the penalty spot.

However, Gary Frost’s side soon levelled as Bence Farago netted for the Poachers.

But at ther death substitute Davies snatched the three points for the away side.