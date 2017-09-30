BOSTON TOWN 2 HYDE UNITED 3: Poachers go down fighting in a classic FA cup contest

Boston Town’s FA Cup run came to a heartbreaking end against Hyde United at the DWB Stadium.

The Poachers twice led, only for Matthew Beadle top complete his hat-trick with a 90th minute penalty which looked to have been harshly awarded.

In a real blood-and-thunder tie, both sides ended the match with 10 men, in a contest which was feisty from the off.

Simon Ashton put the Poachers in front with just nine minutes played.

Jason Field’s free kick was forced across goal by Ollie Pinner, Ashton slotting home after Will Britton’s initial effort was parried by Peter Crook.

Town then lost Ben Davison on the half-hour mark after Kyle Harrison clattered into him with a late aerial challenge, the Poachers midfielder taken to hospital after appearing to be knocked unconscious.

Harrison was shown a yellow card and received his marching orders in the 42nd minute, picking up a second caution following a trip on Pinner.

But two minutes later the match was all square as Beadle slotted home from a tight angle.

It was integral Town held on until the break, and Harry Payne ensured that was the case with three fine saves, tipping Beadle’s looping header over at full stretch, denying Karl Jones when wrong-footed and holding on to Tyrone Gay’s header.

Amongst all that Richard Ford hacked a Hyde effort off the goal-line as the Northern Premier League side - unbeaten in a 21-game run stretching back to last season - turned the screw.

But Danny Maddison made it advantage Town again in the 52nd minute, sending Crook the wrong way from the spot after a foul on the tricky Fraser Bayliss.

United were awarded their own penalty when Payne - who pulled off another superb reaction save top deny Tom Pratt - bundled into the same player when looking to claim a catch.

Beadle stroked home and it was all square again.

Then, in the final minute, Town’s FA Cup run - which included victories over higher-league Hednesford, Dereham and Carlton - was ended in controversial circumstances.

Phattharaphol Khamsuk broke and rounded Payne, only to see Field block his drive, seemingly with his chest.

But referee Sarah Garrett thought otherwise and sent off the outraged Field before Beadle made sure he was about to complete his hat-trick.

Time was against Town and the Tigers held on for victory.

Hyde may have stretched their unbeaten run to 22 games, but few will have tested them quite as much as the Poachers of the United Counties League.

TOWN: Payne, Tate, Parker, Ashton, Field, Ford, Eyett, Pinner (Frost), Britton, Davison (Maddison), Bayliss; Subs (not used): Forth, Borbely, Draper, Elton, Cook.