Boston Town add four more players to squad

Gary Frost is continuing to add to his Boston Town squad.

The Poachers boss handed run-outs to four fresh faces during his side’s 3-0 friendly defeat to Boston United.

Winger Luke Rayner-Mistry is expected to become the fourth Skegness Town player to move to the DWB Stadium this summer, with Frost hopeful he will sign paperwork this evening.

Will Britton, Jamie Epton and Ben Davison - who did not appear in today’s 3-0 friendly defeat to Boston United as he recovers from last season’s broken leg - have already moved across from the Lilywhites.

Meanwhile, ex-Louth player Simon Draper and former Boston United youth teamers Peter Evison and Dave Huggett were also involved.