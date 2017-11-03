Boston Town hoping for injury boosts

Boston Town are hoping for a bumper Christmas present - the return of the two Lambleys.

Gary Frost says that keeper James and full back Loz are both targeting a festive return from their long-term injuries.

“The squad’s in good shape, we just want the two Lambleys back,” manager Gary Frost said.

“James (shoulder) is looking to be back around Christmas.

“And Loz (calf) is hoping to be back around the same time.”