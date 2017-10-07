Boston Town look to upset leaders Leicester Nirvana

Boston Town are looking for their first major league scalp of the season as they travel to leaders Leicester Nirvana today.

The Poachers have played 15 competitive games this season, but only six in the United Counties League Premier Division due to cup commitments.

And of those contests, two of them have already been against the division’s top three.

But despite defeats to Eynesbury Rovers and Newport Pagnell, Gary Frost’s side are now looking to get one over the early pacesetters at Hamilton Park.

Town have recorded wins at Wisbech and ON Chenecks, while earning home draws against Peterborough Northern Star and Deeping Rangers.

Kick off will be at 3pm.