Boston Town will travel to face Radford in their FA Cup replay tonight.

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw at the DWB Stadium on August 5, before last week’s scheduled replay was rained off.

Boston Town v Radford in the Fa Cup - Saturday 5th August 2017. Jason Field in action for Boston.

The Poachers and Pheasants will clash again this evening, with the winners hosting Carlton Town on Saturday.

Kick off for this extra-preliminary round contest at the On-Call Arena will be at 7.45pm.