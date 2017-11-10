Boston Town’s door will remain open for departed Davison

Gary Frost says the door will remain open for Ben Davison in case he ever wants to return to Boston Town.

The midfielder (pictured) - who joined from Skegness Town in the summer - made his debut for Northern Premier League Division One side Spalding United on Saturday.

“The door’s not closed, I’d happily see him back one day,” Frost said.

“He’s all heart, head and legs and was our best player for the first 10 games.

“We wish him all the best.

“It would be hypocritical of me to get upset about losing him after bringing in Nicky (Frost) and Jamie (Elston) from Wyberton.”