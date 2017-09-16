Boston Town’s FA Cup heroics continue... with midfielder Pinner in goal

Boston Town caused another FA Cup upset as they left Dereham with a 2-1 victory... finishing the game with midfielder Ollie Pinner between the sticks.

The Magpies took an early lead only for the Poachers to see Jason Field rattle the woodwork as they fought back.

After the break Ben Davison levelled against the higher-league opposition and Simon Ashton put them in front.

With keeper James Lambley suffering an injury, Pinner replaced him between the sticks as Town held on for victory.

Dereham can now be added to the list of teams knocked out by Boston this year, including Radford, Carlton Town and Hednesford Town.