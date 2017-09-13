Boston Town sign former Dagenham, Barrow and Pilgrims defender Reynolds

Boston Town have signed former Boston United defender Duran Reynolds.

The 25-year-old - who has had spells with Dagenham & Redbridge, Barrow and the Pilgrims - made his Poachers debut last night, playing the final 30 minutes in their Lincs Senior Cup defeat to Holbeach United.

“We’re delighted to get him in in and he’s going to be a massive weapon in our arsenal,” manager Gary Frost told The Standard.

“He’s had a few injuries over the last year-and-a-half and he’s just getting back into it, but we was buzzing to be involved again.

“He did well and he’s got an absolute wand of a left foot.”

Frost has been attempting to convince Skegness-based Reynolds - who has also turned out for Cambridge City, Histon and St Neots - to join the DWB Stadium club since the summer.

However, the player wanted to ensure the time was right for his return to action.

“It’s been a long time trying to convince him to join us, but it’s worth it,” Frost added.

“It’s just about building up his match fitness again now.”

Reynolds will be eligible to feature in Saturday’s FA Cup clash at Dereham (KO 3pm).