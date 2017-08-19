Boston Town stun Carlton to claim second FA Cup win in a week

Boston Town pulled off an FA Cup shock to defeat Carlton Town 3-2.

Fraser Bayliss handed the Poachers a fourth-minute lead, but the Evo-Stik Premier side swiftly pulled level.

However, Will Britton netted his first Poachers goal to put the hosts back in front with 26 minutes on the clock.

And it was 3-1 a minute before the interval as an own goal extended the hosts’ lead at the DWB Stadium.

In a ding-dong contest Carlton reduced the arrears after the interval but a red card saw them conclude the contest with 10 men.

The full time whistle signalled Boston’s second FA Cup win in a week following Tuesday’s penalty heroics at Radford, and prizemoney of £1,900.