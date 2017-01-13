A case for the defence! Boston United’s Robinson and Batchelor have hopes of bright futures

Josh Robinson is tipping teammate Tom Batchelor for a bright future in the game.

The duo have struck up a formidable partnership in the heart of Boston United’s defence since being put together by new manager Adam Murray.

Tom Batchelor.

Twenty-three-year-old Robinson, currently at the Jakemans Stadium on loan from National League York City, says the pair both have ambitions of playing at higher levels.

And he sees no reason why that won’t come to fruition in the future.

Speaking of the 6ft 4ins Batchelor, he said: “The big man’s come in and he’s good.

“He listens to me and I listen to him and it seems to work.

“He just heads it and I can sweep round him. I enjoy playing round him and he’s a great player.

“He can step up another league or two, something we both believe we can do, but it’s all about the team at the moment.”

Robinson’s loan deal will see him remain with Boston until the end of the month, but the Irishman says he wouldn’t rule out extending his stay if it helps him get more game time.

“I havent spoke to the chairman or Adam, but I’m just focusing on playing and doing well for the team,” he added.

“But if Boston want to extend it and York don’t want me then I’ll see what happens.”