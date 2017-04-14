A massive step forward! Murray refuses to be downbeat following Boston United’s last-gasp defeat at ‘best team in the league’

Adam Murray was refusing to be downbeat following Boston United’s late defeat at Kidderminster Harriers.

The Pilgrims looked on track to keep their fourth consecutive clean sheet, until Elton Ngwatala’s scrappy 87th-minute goal.

But instead of cursing his luck, Murray preferred to sing the praises of his squad... and the Harriers, who he described as the best team in the National League North.

He said: “I think we deserved to take something out of the game. Our work-rate, organisation and discipline was very good, and I think, to concede at that point in the game, was disappointing.

“Overall it’s a massive step from where we’ve come from to come to a side near the top of the league and perform as we did.

“Walking off there, their chairman said we were one of the best teams who have been down there this season, so that’s a compliment in itself.”

Murray added: “Sometimes, you’ve got to hold your hand up and say what a good opposition you’ve come up against - they’re the best team in the league for me.

“They’re a very, very good outfit and at times that half a yard of extra sharpness comes with full-time training, and that showed at times.

“But I thought our boys were outstanding today.

“We’re very, very good and we’ll take a lot of positives from that.”

United host Gloucester City on Monday (KO 3pm).