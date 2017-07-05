A waiting game sees United land attackers

Adam Murray admits he has had to bide his time to land attacking duo Ashley Hemmings and Kabongo Tshimanga.

Winger Hemmings, who left Mansfield Town at the end of last season, was announced as the club’s ninth summer signing last Wednesday, while 19-year-old striker Tshimanga took the shopping spree into double figures on Saturday.

Ashley Hemmings.

“I’m really pleased with these two signings,” Murray told The Standard.

“We had to take our time with them because of the level they have come from and the standard of player they are.

“It’s been tough. We’ve had to be patient because both players had other options.”

Hemmings, 26, who can also play as a striker, has clubs such as Wolverhampton Wanderers, Plymouth Argyle, Walsall and Dagenham & Redbridge on his CV as well as making 16 appearances for the League Two Stags last season.

He also has one England under 17 cap to his name.

Tshimanga has joined United on an initial one-year contract after leaving the MK Dons.

He has previously scored five times in 10 appearances for Corby Town at National League North level.

Speaking of Tshimanga, Murray said: “

“He is quick, powerful and intelligent around the box.

“He scored 42 goals in 25 games for MK Dons at under-18s level and came to National League North and scored five in 10 for Corby Town a couple of seasons ago, so we believe he has goals in him.”

Murray says his next task will be transforming a collection of talented individuals into a winning team.

“On paper, we’ve got a lot of good players in the building,” he said.

“But we all know that pieces of paper don’t win you football matches.

“The job now is to make sure that these players deliver on the pitch.

“But credit to the boys, the attitude and commitment everyone has shown so far has been fantastic.”