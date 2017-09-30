AFC MANSFIELD 0 BOSTON UNITED 2: Pilgrims grab the Bulls by the horns to progress in FA Cup

Jack Broadhead and Kabongo Tshimanga were on target as Boston United edged past AFC Mansfield into the FA Cup’s fourth qualifying round.

Broadhead opened the scoring in the 13th minute, firing home on the swivel after debutant Shane Killock kept James Clifton’s deep corner alive.

And Tshimanga doubled that advantage with his sixth of the season deep into time added on to ensure the Pilgrims progressed.

In between those goals, Bulls keeper Jason White had the ball in the net following a free kick on the half way line which evaded everyone, but a flag had already been raised for offside.

Pilgrims old boy Connor Smythe and Marty Plummer had opportunities to net, while Boston’s Jay Rollins and Brad McGowan both brought saves from White.