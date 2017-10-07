AFC TELFORD UNITED 2 BOSTON UNITED 1: Dwyer stunner the difference as Pilgrims lack bite

A moment of brilliance from Anthony Dwyer sunk Boston United at New Bucks Head.

Seconds before the half-time whistle the AFC Telford United number seven collected the ball 30 yards from goal and unleashed a tremendous drive which dipped beyond the helpless George Willis, finding the net courtesy of the far post.

It was a fine strike and proved the be the matchwinning one after Shane Sutton had previously scored at both ends of the field.

The outcome was anyone’s guess prior to kick off as a side with three home points from a possible 18 this season welcomed visitors who had collected a solitary point from their six away matches.

But the post-match stats will suggest that Telford are on the up after recording back-to-back wins at New Bucks Head while the Pilgrims remain in search of that first National League North away win since March’s 2-0 success at Worcester.

While Dwyer’s finish will be the deserved talking point for the majority of fans as they flood out of the stadium, Boston will be left to reflect on a performance which failed to put the home side under any sustained pressure, failing to hit the target with an effort of their own throughout the 90-plus minutes of action.

Adam Murray made two changes to the side which progressed in the FA Cup at the expense of AFC Mansfield, Jordan Keane replacing the suspended James Clifton and the pace of leading scorer Kabongo Tshimanga preferred to the power of Gregg Smith.

Bucks skipper Sutton volleyed the hosts in front with 29 minutes gone, outmuscling Brad McGowan at the back post before slotting Ryan Wilson’s deep corner beyond George Willis.

The move was simple and effective but Boston really should have dealt more efficiently with a routine dead ball into the box.

If anything, the goal brought the game to life after a slow-paced start where Dwyer dragged an effort wide for Telford, but where the Pilgrims had little more to show for their efforts other than a couple of crosses which were routinely plucked from the sky by the ever-dependable Jas Singh.

A stroke of good luck pulled the Pilgrims level in the 40th minute when Jack Thomas’ hard work down the right wing was rewarded by Sutton meeting his cross, the ball looping off the defender’s head, over Singh and crossing the line after striking the back post.

But a wonderful finish from Dwyer restored the Bucks’ lead seconds before half time.

Liam Adams - back from his Stamford loan a game early and with four Daniels goals to his name - was introduced to the Boston line-up at the interval, replacing Keane.

Within minutes of his introduction the winger’s header, which he saw late, trickled wide of the Telford goal.

As Telford looked to extend their lead Sutton came within a whisker of getting his name on the scoresheet for a third time as he headed a corner against the Boston crossbar.

Moments later Willis was on hand to tip John Marsden’s strike over, the same player then sending a volley wide of the mark.

The introduction of Smith and Hemmings added some urgency to the Pilgrims’ play, but the lack of bite in the final third remained.

TELFORD: Singh, White, Wilson, Johnson, Sutton, Royle, Dwyer (Lussey 86), Cowans, Dinanga (Murphy 72), Marsden (McGrory 90), Newby; Subs (not used): Gough, Martinez.

UNITED: Willis, Wakefield, Yeomans, McGuire, Killock, McGowan, Rollins (Hemmings 75), Broadhead, Tshimanga (Smith 68), Thomas, Keane (Adams HT); Subs (not used): Chapman, Hawley.

Ref: Declan Bourne.

Att: 1,097.