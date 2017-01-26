Agnew joins Harrogate and Wildin moves out on loan

Boston United midfielder Liam Agnew has joined Harrogate Town, while defender Courtney Wildin has linked up with Corby Town.

Twenty-one-year-old Agnew, who had a previous spell with Boston on loan from Sunderland, made 10 appearances and scored three times this season.

Courtney Wildin.

However, he hasn’t played since breaking his foot in the 4-1 defeat to Halifax in October, and his non-contract terms with the club means he is free to join Simon Weaver’s side.

Meanwhile, right back Wildin has linked up with Gary Mills’ Evo-Stik Northern Premier Division strugglers Corby Town on a month’s loan.

The 20-year-old will remain at Steel Park until February 25, following his loan at Hednesford Town.