Agnew joins Harrogate and Wildin moves out on loan

Liam Agnew.

Boston United midfielder Liam Agnew has joined Harrogate Town, while defender Courtney Wildin has linked up with Corby Town.

Twenty-one-year-old Agnew, who had a previous spell with Boston on loan from Sunderland, made 10 appearances and scored three times this season.

Courtney Wildin.

However, he hasn’t played since breaking his foot in the 4-1 defeat to Halifax in October, and his non-contract terms with the club means he is free to join Simon Weaver’s side.

Meanwhile, right back Wildin has linked up with Gary Mills’ Evo-Stik Northern Premier Division strugglers Corby Town on a month’s loan.

The 20-year-old will remain at Steel Park until February 25, following his loan at Hednesford Town.