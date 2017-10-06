‘Baby’ Tshimanga will grow into a goalscoring talent, says Boston United boss Murray

Adam Murray is backing Kabongo Tshimanga to become a goalscoring force.

However, the Boston United manager believes that people are quick to forget just how young his forward is.

Tshimanga is United’s leading scorer with six goals so far this term, and is the only player to have netted for the club in the league, county cup and FA Cup.

And Murray believes that regular match action will help him to deliver a ruthless streak.

“We forget too easily that he’s only a baby,” Murray said of the 20-year-old.

“His next step is to deliver regularly. He’s going to be a very good player.

“When we are on top of games we need to finish them off.”