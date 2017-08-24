Back to the future! Pilgrims boss Murray looking forward as he returns to where it all began at FC United

Adam Murray will return to where it all started as his Pilgrims prepare to face FC United of Manchester on Saturday.

It was at Broadhurst Park where Murray first took control of Boston United in December last year, his side picking up a point following a 1-1 draw.

And although the Pilgrims manager is happy to look back and reflect on the changes he has implemented over the past nine months, he continues to look to the future as he attempts to discover new ways to help his side evolve.

“It seems about five years ago,” Murray joked ahead of his upcoming Bank Holiday double.

“It’s been a tough few months and a lot of change, but that change has to come with a realism.

“We’ll have to take a few punches on the nose along the way but it’s how we react that matters.

“But we go into every game wanting to win.”

Gregg Smith - who scored the first Pilgrims goal under Murray - is the only member of the squad from that game in the north west who remains at the club.

And the Pilgrims will receive a massive boost this weekend as he and Jack Cowgill both return from suspension.

Boston will then host Nuneaton Town at the Jakemans Stadium on Monday, keen to avenge last season’s stuttering 3-1 home defeat.

Murray added: “These games give us a chance to get some more points and help us work our way up the table to where we want to be.”

Both matches kick off at 3pm.