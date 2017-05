Boston United have announced their first two pre-season fixtures.

The Pilgrims will travel to Lincoln United on Tuesday, July 11 in the quarter-finals of the Bluefin Sport Lincolnshire Senior Cup.

Kick off will be at 7.45pm.

The club will also entertain National League promotion hopefuls Barrow at the Jakemans Stadium for a pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 15.

Kick off will be at 3pm.

Further dates will be announced soon.