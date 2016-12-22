Batchelor ready to prove himself after making step up with Boston United

Joining Boston United was a ‘no brainer’, says defender Tom Batchelor.

The 6ft 5ins centre back made the switch from Grantham Town last Monday and says he is excited to be given the chance to prove himself in the National League North.

Tom Batchelor

“I was really looking forward to having the opportunity to step up and make the grade,” said the 25-year-old, after making his debut in the 3-1 victory over Curzon Ashton.

“Hopefully I can get better each game at a time.

“Coming in as the new lad I wanted to impress and I just wanted to do a good job.”

Batchelor caught the eye of new boss Adam Murray during his short stint with the Gingerbreads, and didn’t think twice when offered the opportunity to move to the Jakemans Stadium.

Tom Batchelor. Photo: Geoff Atton EMN-161204-112239001

“I think they watched me a few times and they got in touch,” Batchelor added.

“I just thought ‘it’s a big opportunity for me’ and one I had to take.

“I’ve been looking for the opportunity to step up for a while now, and given the opportunity I want to grab it by both hands.”

Batchelor played for Stamford in their 3-3 pre-season draw with Boston at the Zeeco Stadium.

Gregg Smith.

And before committing to the Pilgrims he took some final words of advice from Gregg Smith, his Daniels teammate on that day who has since made the move to United.

“This club’s not massively familiar, I know the size of the club, it’s a big club, one of the biggest in Lincolnshire,” the defender continued.

“Gregg told me the size of the club and that the fans are unbelievable. It makes a big difference when they’re behind you.

“It’s a no-brainer for me really.

“Obviously I was looked after at Grantham, but for me I had to make the move.

“You’ve got to believe you’re good enough, and I do generally believe in myself.

“When given that opportunity I thought ‘yeah, I can do this’.”