Batchelor to make Pilgrims debut in Curzon clash

Tom Batchelor will make his Boston United debut as the Pilgrims host Curzon Ashton at the Jakemans Stadium this evening.

The 6’5” defender signed from Grantham Town on Monday and replaces Joe Maguire, who misses out through injury.

Callum Chippendale, who was stretchered off during Saturday’s draw at FC Unted, is fit and makes the starting XI.

There will also be home debuts for keeper Ross Durrant and midfielder Charlie Gatter.

Curzon have won their past three National League North matches.

Kick off will be at 7.45pm.

UNITED: Durrant, Thomas, Gordon, Robinson, Batchelor, Gatter, Rollins, Chippendale, Hilliard, Smith, Marshall.

SUBS: Clappiso, Colley, Fairhurst, St Juste, Emery.

CURZON: Mason, Wright, Guest, Hunt, Stott, Hampson, Morgan, Clark, Cummins, Brown, Baillie.

SUBS: Howard, Rowney, Ennis, Tomsett, Jennings.

REF: Anthony Tankard.Kick off will be at 7.45pm.