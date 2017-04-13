Batchelor wants to earn United future

Tom Batchelor says he wants to play his way into a Boston United future.

The 6ft 5ins centre back joined the club from Grantham Town in December.

And after making 17 appearances for the Pilgrims, he believes he wants to carve out a career with the club.

“This is where I want to be,” Batchelor told The Standard, admitting that he is still trying to show boss Adam Murray he deserves to be in plans beyond the summer.

“That’s not down to me, that’s down the the gaffer.

“As long as I put in some decent performances from now until the end of the season I’m hoping that won’t be a problem.

“We’ll see what happens from then.”

Batchelor has had spells across the county, with Lincoln United and Stamford as well as the Gingerbreads.

But he wants to lay down some footballing roots in Boston.

He added: “Thisis the best club I’ve been at.

“In terms of size, you’re playing in front of 1,000 fans minimum every time you’re at home.

“It’s massive for me to be here and this is where I want to stay.

“The fans have been brilliant, they help you on.

“That’s a massive factor as well.”