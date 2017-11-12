Bazza buzzing! Keeper Paul Bastock breaks Peter Shilton's world record

Paul Bastock was 'absolutely buzzing' after breaking Peter Shilton's world club appearance record.

Boston's Bazza made it 1,250 not out as his Wisbech Town side beat Thetford 4-1 in the FA Vase.

"I'm now a world record holder and absolutely buzzing on this," the 47-year-old tweeted.

Bastock made his Football League debut with Cambridge United 30 years ago and has played for 17 clubs: Cambridge United, Bath City, Fisher Athletic, Kettering Town, Aylesbury, Boston United, Scarborough, Dagenham & Redbridge, St Albans City, Rushden & Diamonds, Worksop Town, Royston Town, St Neots Town, Dunstable Town, Stamford, Corby, Wisbech.