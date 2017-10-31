Beatson back as Hawley makes four changes ahead of Boston United's clash with Salford City

Brad Beatson has been brought in from the cold as Karl Hawley makes four changes for his fist match in charge of Boston United

Beatson starts in defence, his first appearance in 10 matches for the Pilgrims.

Gregg Smith, Jay Rollins and Harry Vince have also been handed starts as Liam Wakefield and Kabongo Tshimanga drop to the bench.

Caretaker boss Hawley has omitted himself from the squad, with Shane Killock unavailable after returning to Bradford Park Avenue.

Jan Yeomans will serve the final match of his three-game suspension.

Boston took four points from their two National League North contests against Salford last season, drawing 3-3 on the road and beating their rivals 2-0 at the Jakemans Stadium.

The Ammies’ squad includes former Pilgrims Carl Piergianni and Mani Dieseruvwe.

The match kicks off at 7.45pm.

UNITED: Willis, Clifton, Muggleton, McGuire, Beatson, McGowan, Hemmings, Keane, Smith, Rollins, Vince.

SUBS: Tshimanga, Penfold, Adams, Broadhead, Wakefield.

SALFORD: Crocombe, Nottingham, Touray, Burton, Piergianni, Hogan, Dudley, Mafuta, Phenix, Redshaw, Allen.

SUBS: SUBS: Aghayere, Shelton, McHale, Beesley, Dieseruvwe.

REF: James Bell.

