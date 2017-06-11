Beatson gives his keeper confidence

George Willis believes that fellow summer signing Bradley Beatson will fit in well at the Jakemans Stadium.

The two former Gainsborough Trinity teammates made the switch to Boston United at the end of the season.

And keeper Willis is adamant that the defender is the type of player he wants in front of him.

“Brad’s a player with a lot of potential, he’s a good, young player,” Willis said.

“He’s not just a solid defender, he can play as well.

“He’s confident on the ball.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence having him in front of me, he deals with things well.”