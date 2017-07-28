Beatson’s learned how to fight for success, now he’s tipping Boston United to challenge

Brad Beatson says that the Jakemans Stadium atmosphere convinced him to make the move to Boston United.

The defender was part of the Gainsborough Trinity squad which held out for a 1-1 draw in Boston on Boxing Day last year.

And he says the highly-charged crowd helped sway his decision when Adam Murray came calling in the summer.

“I spoke to the gaffer after the season had ended and he told me about his plans for the season coming up,” Beatson said.

“That excited me, and the size of the club interested me.

“The fans are a big part of that.

“I played here for Gainsborough last season and the atmosphere, it gets you.

“It makes you want to play, it’s a big factor.”

After helping the Blues beat the drop, Beatson is confident he can now spend this campaign challenging at the right end of the table.

But he believes his experiences with Trinity will only make him become a better player.

He added: “It was a tough season last year, but that’s improved me being in that battle, having fight for every point.

“It helps me coming into a team where, no disrespect, but there are a lot of better technical players.

“I feel it’s helped me. When we go into a battle and scrap I’ll be there knowing what it takes.”

Beatson netted his first United goal on Saturday as the Pilgrims beat a youthful Grimsby Town squad to book their place in the Lincolnshire Senior Cup final, to be played against his former club Gainsborough at a time and date yet to be confirmed.