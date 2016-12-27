Boss Murray looks to the positives as Boston United take a point from Trinity clash

Adam Murray refused to be downbeat as Boston United were held to a 1-1 Boxing Day draw at home to Gainsborough Trinity.

Josh Robinson struck first for the Pilgrims, but after good opportunities to double the advantage came to nothing, Ioan Evans salvaged a point for the Blues with their only effort on target.

But Murray, who is unbeaten in his first three matches in charge, was preferring to look to the positives.

“I’m not disappointed, it’s a team that’s unbeaten in three from being on a very bad run,” he said.

“In the space of four sessions we’re not going to turn this team into worldbeaters.

“To create a hard-to-beat mentality is a tough thing to do at any level, whether it’s the Premiership or Red Lion.

“It was a valuable point.

“My biggest thing when coming into this football club was to stop it losing matches, and we’ve done that so far.

“It’s a good platform for us to build on.”

While United - who have won their previous four games at home against Gainsborough and haven’t lost a Boxing Day clash at York Street since 2008 - remain unbeaten under Murray, there could be room for frustrations in the Pilgrims camp that the side couldn’t take three points from an out of form opposition who offered little in attack.

But again the new manager is happy that the side are moving in the right direction.

“It was a classic local derby, very scrappy, but we’ll take a point from that,” Murray continued.

“If I was coming into this game in 12 months’ time I’d be very disappointed, but we’re two weeks in so I’ll take the point.”