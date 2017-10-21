BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Fixtures

Today’s games...
Fixtures for October 21:
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 2.30pm): Coningsby v Benington (M. Thomson), Fulbeck Utd v Billinghay Ath (S. Fisher), Leverton SFC v Ruskington Rvrs (C. Armond), Old Leake v Railway Ath (T. Sharrock), Pointon Res v Spilsby Town (D. Lovell), Wyberton Res v Fishtoft (M. Redgrift).
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Boston College v Skegness Utd (P. Revell), Freiston v Horncastle Town Res (C. Wade), JFC Seniors v Friskney (S. Beaumont), Kirton Town v Woodhall Spa Utd (N. Sleaford), Old Dons v FC Kirton (R. Crozier).
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Billinghay Res v FC Hammers (M. Bruntlett), Boston Ath v Fosdyke (C. Forbes), Boston International v Holbeach Bank (R. Mather), Colsterworth SSC v Park Utd (R. Dungworth), FC Wrangle v Wyberton A (P. Hindle).
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Eagle Utd v Mareham Utd (D. Harbin), Spalding Harriers v Skegness Town A (T. Page), Swineshead A v Northgate Olympic (N. Anderson), Woodhall Res v Digby (M. Sharpe).
Main Ridge Take Away Reserves Cup, round one (KO 2pm): Benington Res v Pointon Res (G. Hurst), Fosdyke Res v Leverton Res (J. Harmer), Swineshead Res v Old Dons Res (M. Grant).
