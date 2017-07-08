BOSTON TOWN 0 BOSTON UNITED 3: Waite nets first Pilgrims goal but Poachers showing a new resilience

Boston United kicked off their pre-season matches with a 3-0 victory at Boston Town.

Tyrell Waite, Liam Adams and an unfortunate own goal from Richard Ford proved the difference this afternoon at the DWB Stadium.

And while the new-look Pilgrims enjoyed the better of the contest, Gary Frost’s strengthened Poachers squad maded their guests work for victory - indicating a huge improvement for a side which shipped too many goals during last season’s survival battle.

Within the first 12 minutes, Kabongo Tshimanga and Waite had both seen efforts dragged wide of James Lambley’s goal.

And when the lively Tshimanga - who saw a tight-angled drive well blocked by Lambley - went down in the box, appeals for a penalty were swiftly dismissed.

United took a 31st-minute lead when Tschimanga collected Jack Cowgill’s long ball in the penalty area, twisting his way into a shooting position before selflessly teeing up Waite, who stroked the ball into the inviting net.

United put out a different XI after the interval - including three unnamed trialists - while Town, who had already removed Bailey Forth as a precaution following a hamstring niggle, continued to rotate their squad.

Joe Burgess’ curling effort was held by Lambley, but there was little the stopper could do to prevent Adams’ 75th-minute drive.

Collecting Karl Hawley’s clever reverse pass, the teenage winger drilled an effort high into the net.

And it was three five minutes later as a low driven cross was diverted into his own net by Ford.

Town had threatened on the break through the energetic duo of Will Britton and Fraser Bayliss, but suddenly became more of a goal threat in the closing stages.

Lori Borbely’s long ranger was held by Harry Payne, before the young keeper reacted well to palm away Simon Ashton’s goalbound header.

And when Ollie Pinner found the net his effort was ruled out as the whistle had already blown.

TOWN (from): J. Lambley, Ashton, L. Lambley, Forth, Worthington, Eyett, Pinner, Borbely, Ford, Nuttell, Sparrow, Tate, Britton, Epton, Parker, Rayner-Mistry, Draper, Maddison, Huggett, Evison, Bayliss.

UNITED: First half - Willis, Hare, Cowgill, Keane, Beatson, Clifton, McGuire, Chapman, Hemmings, Tshimanga, Waite. Second half - Payne, Adams, Batchelor, Yeomans, Vince, Broadhead, Hawley, Burgess, Trialist, Trialis, Trialist.