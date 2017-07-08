BOSTON TOWN V BOSTON UNITED: Frost says his Poachers are ready for Pilgrims

Gary Frost says his Poachers squad are looking forward to testing themselves against Boston United.

Boston Town will host the Pilgrims at the DWB Stadium on Saturday, as both sides kick off their pre-season schedules.

Alex Beck and Chris Hall in action.

And with a number of former United players and youth teamers in the squad - including Jason Field, Jordan Nuttell, Jordan Tate and Bailey Forth - Frost says his charges will be more than up for the challenge.

“It’s a game the club always looks forward to,” he said.

“There’s always a big crowd and a good atmosphere.

“After a few Saturdays being dragged around Ikea and B&Q I’m ready for football again, and the lads are too.

Harry Limb and Daryl Clare.

“When you play against an old club you always want to show what you can do, and that will be the case for some of our lads.

“But we also want to show other players that Boston Town is a good place for good, local footballers to do well.”

Saturday’s contest (KO 3pm) will be the first chance Frost and Pilgrims boss Adam Murray have to test out their new-look squads.

And Frost admits that tactics and teamwork may well be the biggest aim for both bosses.

“You never try to lose a game, but we’ll be looking at how the new players gel with each other,” he added.

“We’ve brought in some very good players who we believe can have a good season together.

“But it will be interesting to see how quickly they can click.”

United have left the DWB with comfortable 4-0 and 6-1 wins over the past two summers, but the previous meeting saw Town enjoy a 2-0 win back in 2011.

Strength and conditioning coach Arun Gray is currently helping Town with their preparations.

Gray, who has previously worked with Norwich City and Derby County, recently returned to Skegness to set up his own business.

The Poachers have also been drawn at home to Northampton Sileby Rangers in the United Counties League Cup.

If they win, they will then travel to Wellingborough Whitworth in the next round, with a possible home tie again Daventry Town or S&L Croby awaiting them after that.

A date for the Sileby game has yet to be arranged.