BOSTON UNITED 0 SPENNYMOOR TOWN 3: Pilgrims winning streak ended as the Moors are the merrier

Boston United’s winning streak at the Jakemans Stadium was brought to an end by Spennymoor Town.

After back-to-back victories at home, a hat-trick was a step too far for the Pilgrims as the National League North new boys swung the contest in their favour with three clinical finishes.

Boston hit the post and saw an effort cleared off the line as they chased the game, but as the final whistle blew the Moors were the merrier

Taron Hare was the only change to the Boston side which beat Chorley 2-0 on Saturday, returning to right back for the first time since the opening day of the season as James Clifton was ruled out through illness.

Brad McGowan pulled off a stunning goalline clearance with just seven minutes on the clock, sliding in to hack clear as David Foley looked certain to put the Moors in front after meeting Chris Chantler’s low cross from close range.

And the Town pressure continued with Andrew Johnson curling a strike inches wide of George Willis’ goal.

But as the early momentum subsided the contest became a war of attrition between two sides who enjoyed neat pockets of play and plenty of balls into the box, but few sights of goal.

But all that changed in the final five minutes of the first half.

Willis was called upon deny Ryan Hall after a breakaway move from the half way line saw Spennymoor break.

And from the resultant corner they claimed a 42nd minute lead as the hosts failed to clear their lines properly.

Foley drilled a low strike across goal and Glen Taylor and the Pilgrims defence contrived to force the ball into the net.

Eight minutes into the second half Murray replaced Harry Vince and Tyrell Waite with Jack Broadhead and Karl Hawley, switching from 4-3-3 to the more direct 3-4-1-2 formation.

And with that came the hosts’ most productive spell.

Kabongo Tshimanga saw a deflected effort fly over and another smashed wide, while Ashley Hemmings’ curler went close.

Chantler then found himself in the right place to nod Brad Beatson’s goalbound effort off the line.

A Hemmings corner then came within a whisker of levelling as the inside of the Moors’ post was rattled, before Tshimanga forced a rare save out of Dan Lowson.

But when that second goal arrived it was placed into the Boston net.

With 74 minutes gone, Taylor collected Foley’s pass on the right and cut inside beyond Jordan Keane before drilling a low strike beyond the wrong-footed Willis.

And with that strike the wind was knocked out of the Pilgrims’ sails, the final insult coming in the 89th minute as the Moors broke and Johnson was given time to slot comfortably beyond Willis.

UNITED: Willis, Hare, Beatson, Keane, McGowan, Batchelor, Vince (Broadhead 53), Chapman, Tshimanga, Hemmings, Waite (Hawley 53); Subs ( not used): Warren, Adams, McGuire.

SPENNYMOOR: Lowson, Griffiths, Chantler, Dixon, Tait, Curtis, Hall (Chandler 71), Ramshaw, Taylor, Johnson, Foley (Orrell 90); Subs (not used): Mason, Anderson, Porter.

Ref: Garreth Rhodes.

Att: 1,048 (28).