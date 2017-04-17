BOSTON UNITED 2 GLOUCESTER CITY 2: Robinson strikes to earn late point

Josh Robinson bundled home an 85th-minute leveller to earn Boston United a share of the spoils against Gloucester City.

Three days after suffering the frustrations of a late defeat at Kidderminster Harriers, the Pilgrims were celebrating the euphoria of a late equaliser.

The Tigers hadn’t scored a league goal at York Street since their consolation in a 6-1 defeat on April 8, 2000.

But Zack Kotwica and Joe Hanks had ended that wait and appeared to have done enough to claim victory for the away side.

But with five minutes to go, Tom Batchelor had beaten Jas Singh to Adam Chapman’s free kick, allowing Robinson to fire home from close range.

Chapman had earlier netted Boston’s opener from the penalty spot.

Adam Murray made three changes to the side which lost 1-0 at Kidderminster on Friday, Harry Vince, Louis Briscoe and Mani Dieseruvwe in for Ben Gordon, Alex Simmons and Colby Bishop.

The Tigers started the brighter and took an 11th-minute lead through Kotwica.

Ross Durrant had done well to get his body behind Luke Hopper’s near-post volley, tipping it onto the post and wide.

But from the resultant corner, the Gloucester attacker was given the space to head home at the back post.

Add in the late winner at Aggborough and, after going 406 minutes without conceding, Boston’s defence had suddenly shipped two in 14.

The hosts should have been level when Jack Broadhead met Chapman’s corner at the near post, but he somehow guided his header wide.

Mani Dieseruvwe then bundled the ball home for the Pilgrims but got a booking for his troubles.

Jay Rollins’ powerful run ended with the attacker drilling a cross beyond Singh, but the on loan Kidderminster striker found the net with the aid of his arm, before referee Kelvin Sarsfield put his name in the book.

Boston were level in the 29th minute, Chapman slotting home from the spot after Reece King bundled into the back of Broadhead.

But parity lasted just three minutes.

Again the Tigers were gifted too much space in the box, and this time Hanks drilled his effort beyond Durrant.

Tom Batchelor looked to get United level but failed to trouble Singh with two headers, while the first half ended with Durrant pushing away Hanks’ goalbound free kick.

City’s second-half substitute Darren Mullings thought he had scored with his first touch, but as he met a loose ball four yards from goal Durrant did well to get his body in the way.

And when Chris Knowles was given a free strike at goal from 20 yards out he lashed his strike wildly off target.

Boston struggled to make headway in the second half, and with 11 minutes to go Murray brought on Liam Adams for Kalern Thomas, the teenager’s first appearance since September 6’s victory over Bradford Park Avenue.

With the clock ticking down United burst into life, Robinson pulling them level before Singh was forced to deny the goalscorer with two further late saves.

UNITED: Durrant, Thomas (Adams 79), Robinson, Batchelor, Yeomans, Vince (Hilliard 58), Chapman, Broadhead, Rollins, Dieseruvwe, Briscoe (Hawley 68); Subs (not used): Bishop, Gatter.

GLOUCESTER: Singh, Thomas, Moseley, Hamilton, Avery, Knowles, Hanks (Webb 88), King (Mullings 59), Hopper (Parker 90), Kotwica, Williams; Subs (not used): Hall, McGrory.

Ref: Kelvin Sarsfield.

Att: 1,094 (31).