BOSTON UNITED 3 AFC TELFORD UNITED 0: Job done as Pilgrims confirm safety with comfortable win

Boston United secured their National League North safety with a comfortable victory over AFC Telford United.

The 3-0 scoreline equalled the Pilgrims’ best win of the season and signalled a third-straight clean sheet - the side’s 10th of the campaign, which draws them level with the past two years.

Jay Rollins.

Add to that a second Saturday home win of the season and things are starting to really click for Adam Murray’s rebuilt squad just as things are drawing to a close.

But the full time whistle signalled a job done for Murray, brought in to ensure safety first.

Boston’s win, coupled with Gainsborough Trinity’s 1-0 home defeat to Stockport County, means the Pilgrims cannot be caught by the bottom three.

Jay Rollins ended a goal drought stretching back to January 21 with a brace, whille Mani Dieseruvwe opened his Pilgrims account with a coolly taken penalty.

Louis Briscoe didn’t get his name on the scoresheet but played a vital role in attack, his experience seeing him doing an important link-up job and chipping in with two assists.

And while the United defence also deserve credit for yet another shut-out, keeper Durrant pulled off three important blocks to make sure he didn’t pick the ball out of his net this afternoon.

Briscoe rattled the Bucks crossbar with an early free kick before Rollins put the Pilgrims in front in the 11th minute.

Ross Durrant’s long punt upfield was flicked on by Briscoe for the Pilgrims attacker to run onto and fire beyond Callum Burton with a low angled drive.

Briscoe, who was pulling the strings early on, turned provider again as his dinked cross found the unmarked Harry Vince in the penalty area, but the midfielder’s header was rushed wide.

A period of Telford possession saw Durrant scramble away Joel Dielna’s free kick before Lee Hughes should have done better from close range, but his effort on the turn lacked venom.

And when Hughes loomed down on goal with two minutes of the first half left, Durrant stood his ground to deny the former West Brom man with his chest.

The second half began in similar fashion to the first, Briscoe stepping up for a free kick. But this time Burton tipped over his bar.

Another half chance fell to Hughes at the other end, but again the frame of Durrant denied him.

And that was to prove decisive when Dieseruvwe doubled the hosts’ advantage from the penalty spot.

After being upended by Dielna as he charged towards goal, the on-loan Kidderminster striker pulled himself up to tuck home from the spot.

It would have been 3-0 soon after had Burton not got enough behind Jack Broadhead’s drive.

But that third arrived in the 72nd minute as Rollins got his name on the scoresheet again.

Burton got down well to block Dieseruvwe’s strike but Briscoe was on hand to scoop up the rebound and selflessly play it into the path of Rollins, who had the simple job of finishing from close range.

Telford had the wind knocked truly out of their sails and Boston looked to turn the screw, Nat Brown’s header cleared off the line and Alex Simmons seeing an effort gathered by Burton.

That fourth didn’t arrive. But the job is done.

UNITED: Durrant, Thomas, Batchelor, Brown, Yeomans, Vince (Hilliard 55), Chapman, Broadhead (Bishop 82), Rollins, Dieseruvwe, Briscoe (Simmons 76); Subs (not used): Clarke, Robinson.

TELFORD: Burton, Samuels, Dielna (Higham 67), Bailey, Havern, Fitzpatrick, McCarthy (Hodge 75), Wilson, Hughes, Marsden, Westwood (Rea 62); Subs (not used): Reynolds, McCone.

Ref: Garreth Rhodes.

Att: 1,006 (40).