BOSTON UNITED 3 GRIMSBY TOWN 0: Pilgrims book their place in the county cup final

Boston United will meet Gainsborough Trinity in the Lincs Senior Cup final after overcoming a youthful Grimsby Town side.

Goals from Adam Chapman, Brad Beatson and Kabongo Tshimanga ensured the Pilgrims progressed at the expense of a Mariners squad who, although full of spirit, rarely looked likely cause an upset.

Ashley Hemmings had already curled an effort over the Grimsby bar before keeper Corey Briggs was called upon to make a fine double save.

After reacting well to palm away Harry Vince’s close-range volley he was back to his feet and throwing himself in front of Tyrell Waite’s follow-up.

From the resultant corner Jordan Keane headed Chapman’s delivery wide of the mark.

With 10 minutes gone the Pilgrims already looked too strong for their young opposition.

But the tide of the contest soon changed, with Boston failing to keep up the pace of their early charge and the Town side looking a threat on the break.

Grimsby were handed a golden opportunity to open the scoring from the penalty spot following Taron Hare’s swipe at Rumarn Burrell as he charged down on goal.

The Town attacker remained on his feet but referee Alistair Wilson pointed to the spot after the advantage had disappeared.

From 12 yards George Willis was up to the task and an outstretched right arm tipped Michael Davies’ spot kick round his post.

Jack Keeble, who was with the Pilgrims up until under 16 level, then gave Boston a scare as he met Tom Swayer’s free kick, forcing his diving header inches over.

Vince again found himself going for goal, but this time his header lacked the direction to test Briggs.

The Grimsby keeper got another chance to impress moments later as he blocked Jack Cowgill’s poked effort, turning defence into attack as the Mariners broke and Willis was called upon to do enough to force Burrell to squeeze his effort wide.

United’s perseverence paid off in the 39th minute as Chapman opened the scoring from the penalty spot, firing past Briggs after Davies had sent Hemmings tumbling.

The second half began with Briggs pulling off another good save, getting down low to block Karl Hawley’s overhead kick.

But he weas beaten for a second time Brad Beatson’s 55th-minute drive from wide on the left found its way into the back of the net.

And it was three in the 70th minute as sub Kabongo Tshimanga rode three challenges in the away side’s penalty area before unleashing a shot too powerful for Briggs to hold onto.

Hemmings again went close with another effort from distance, but once again the ball flew the wrong side of the bar.

The Mariners should have grabbed a consolation when Ollie Battersby, son of former Pilgrim Tony, was given a sight of goal, but his effort was sliced wide.

UNITED: Willis, Hare (Clifton 57), Beatson (Yeomans 72), McGuire (Batchelor 72), Keane, Cowgill, Vince (Broadhead 57), Chapman, Hawley (Smith 57), Hemmings (Warren 77), Waite (Tshimanga 57).

GRIMSBY (from): Briggs, McMillan, Davies, Sawyer, Jamieson, Keeble, Paul-Jones, Goddard, Burrell, Slater, Wright, Buckley, Battersby, Flowerdew, Saunders, Curran, Sesay, Burchell.

Ref: Alistair Wilson.

Att: 677 (152).