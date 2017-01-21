Boston United add to squad with Simmons and Hawley recruitments

Adam Murray’s rebuilding process continues as Boston United have brought in strikers Alex Simmons and Karl Hawley.

Simmons returns to the club for his third spell on loan from Lincoln City, while Hawley will take on a player-coach role at the Jakemans Stadium.

Alex Simmonds.

Simmons has made eight appearances for the Pilgrims during two previous spells over the course of last season and the previous campaign, scoring once in the 5-1 thrashing of Guiseley in January 2015.

However, he has already netted twice at the Jakemans Stadium this campaign, on target for Halifax in their 4-1 victory.

Thirty-five-year-old Hawley worked under Murray at Mansfield Town and joins from Rushall Olympic.

His former clubs include Carlisle United, Preston North End, Colchester United, Notts County, Scunthorpe United, Raith Rovers and Torquay United.

Boston are away at Bradford Park Avenue in National League North action this afternoon.

Kick off will be at 3pm.