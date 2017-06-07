Boston United boss Murray backs leader McGuire to succeed on his return to non-league

Adam Murray believes Jamie McGuire will have no problems returning to non-league football.

The midfielder joined Boston United this summer after leaving Mansfield Town.

And while some players struggle to adapt to life in non-league football, finding it a culture shock to leave full-time training behind, Murray believes it will be the opposite for his former Stags skipper.

McGuire, 33, cut his teeth at semi-pro clubs such as Northwich Victoria and Cammell Laird before linking up with Fleetwood Town and helping them win two promotions as they climbed up to the Football League.

“There’s no problem with Jamie dropping into non-league,” Murray said.

“He was brought up in non-league.

“He used to work in a factory from 7am-5pm and then go training.

“He’s been promoted from this division, he’s won promotions with Fleetwood. He knows what it’s about.

“I’m not in the slightest bit worried about Jamie McGuire dropping down to this level.”

Murray is now looking forward to once again pairing McGuire with Adam Chapman, his former Mansfield teammate.

“Jamie McGuire was my captain at Mansfield and I trust him 100 per cent,” the Pilgrims boss added.

“He’s a leader of men and a big character, a Gregg Smith type of man who will run through brick walls for other people.

“With Jamie and Chappy we’ve got a midfield that, this time last year, had just been a League Two partnership.

“I feel privileged to have them in my side.”