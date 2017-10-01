Boston United community programme receives charity status

Boston United’s community programme has been recognised as a charity by The Charity Commission.

It been registered under the new name of Boston United Football Club Community Foundation.

Chief executive Mike Hardy said: “This is an exciting new chapter and a fitting recognition of the charitable nature of the work that the football club does to support its local communities.”

Charitable status will give Boston United Football Club Community Foundation increased opportunity to apply for grants and funding to support local communities even further, as well as enabling the club to accept donations whilst giving individuals and businesses the ability to claim gift aid.

It will also give the club access to the Premier League Primary Stars programme – a nationwide project to inspire children using the appeal of professional football clubs.

The funding provided by the Premier League via the National League Trust will give the Boston club’s Community Foundation team opportunities to work in a variety of ways with local schools to inspire children to learn, be active and develop important life skills both in the classroom and on the sports field.

It will allow them to work with teachers to deliver fun, educational sessions in a range of subjects.

For more information about Boston United Community Foundation and the range of sports and services on offer, call (01205) 364406.